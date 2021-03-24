MOST WANTED: Massachusetts man wanted for alleged sexual assault of a minor has ties to Louisiana, police say

(KLFY) Massachusetts State Police is seeking information related to fugitive, Alexander Keen Grant.

According to police, Grant is wanted for an alleged sexual assault in Yarmouth.

An investigation by Yarmouth Police determined that Grant provided alcohol to an underage victim and then committed the assault while the victim was intoxicated, police said.

Police say he was charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over but did not show up for a court date in Barnstable Superior Court and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He is known to have ties in several different states, including Louisiana, police said.

Additionally, police say, he is an avid boater, typically goes by his middle name Keen, and also has ties throughout the United States, including in Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky, and Arizona.

Police say Grant is 49-years-old, 5’11” and approximately 200 lbs with light brown hair and blue eyes, however, he may be altering his appearance by changing the length, color, and style of his hair, and he may have grown a beard.

Anyone with information as to Grant’s whereabouts is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-527-8873.