LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Here are few companies that are based in Louisiana and are popular outside of the state as well.

Louisiana is well known for its food, culture and unique landscapes. Although Louisiana may not be a hub for businesses startups like other states, we do still have our fair share of well known brands that call Louisiana home.

Perhaps the most recognizable Louisiana brand, Tabasco is a staple in pantries not only in Louisiana but across the rest of the country as well. Based out of Avery Island in Iberia Parish, the hot sauce company has established itself as one of the most recognizable hot sauces in the market. Tabasco can be found just about everywhere, being sold in more than 195 countries. Small one-eighth bottles, bearing the presidential seal can even be found on Air Force One. The US Military has also included Tabasco in MREs since the 1980’s.

Aside from Tabasco’s popularity in the kitchen, the hot sauce has made numerous appearances in movies and television. Tabasco appeared in two James Bond films in the 1970’s, The Man with the Golden Gun and The Spy Who Loved Me. There is even an iconic shot of Tabasco that can be seen in the classic 1974 film, Murder on the Orient Express. A musical comedy was even inspired by the hot sauce, known as the Burlesque Opera of Tabasco, composed by George W. Chadwich in 1894.

What started out as a small wood bat making company in Baton Rouge, has quickly become one of the most recognizable brands in baseball. Started in 2003 by LSU athletic trainer Jack Marucci, and later former MLB players Kurt Ainsworth and Joe Lawrence, the company would see itself grow out of its humble origins. In 2006 Marucci supplied just 4% of bats for MLB players, but by 2016 had taken over the league supplying 40% of bats; even being swung by some of the leagues biggest stars. Players like David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Bryce Harper and Giancarlo Stanton, just to name a few, have all donned Marucci.

Today Marucci makes a lot more than just bats. The company supplies baseball and softball equipment for all ages and levels of competition. In November of 2023, Fox Factory purchased the company for $572 million. Marucci Sports is still headquartered in Baton Rouge.

Originally founded in Baton Rouge by Todd Graves, Cane’s has become one of America’s favorite fast food restaurants. From the opening of it’s first location in 1996, the fast food chain as expanded to 736 locations across the U.S. and other countries. The company has also partnered up with popular musician, Post Malone, to create unique locations. They originally teamed up to design a unique location near Post Malone’s home town in Midvale, Utah and more recently collaborated to open a Dallas Cowboys themed location in Dallas.

In a USA Today article from July of 2023, Raising Canes ranked #5 in The 10 best fast food restaurants in the United States.

Originally Miller Candy Company, Elmer Candy Corporation was founded in 1855 in New Orleans. In 1970 the company relocated to Ponchatoula, due to facility issues it New Orleans. To stay competitive with larger chocolate companies, Elmer’s began concentrating on the production of seasonal holiday chocolates like Valentine’s Day, Easter and Christmas. In 2014 Elmer was the second-largest manufacturer of Valentine boxed chocolate in North America.

Other notable Louisiana companies

Latest Posts