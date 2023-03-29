NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s only PK-12 International Baccalaureate World School will have a new location at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. Its new location? A civil rights landmark.

NOLA Public School Superintendant Dr. Avis Williams announced Wednesday (March 29) that Morris Jeff Community School is moving its high school, serving 470 students, to William Frantz School located on North Galvez. Frantz’s is the school made historic by 6-year-old Ruby Bridges who famously desegregated the school in 1960.

“The Morris Jeff community is excited about this opportunity for its high school, and appreciative of this historic, beautiful facility. Our students in Grades 9-12 will learn and excel here,” said Patricia Perkins, Morris Jeff Community School Head of School. The move will take place this summer.

A statue of Bridges stands in the courtyard and her original classroom 2306 has been redesigned to model the room she attended class in. The site is the first stop on Louisiana U.S. Civil Rights Trail, marked back in January.

“The William Frantz facility is a lovely blend of historic, preserved architecture and a modern new design that will better provide for our high school needs, ” said Perkins. “Our new neighbors will find that Morris Jeff is a strong partner and brings a vibrant educational program to the area.”

Morris Jeff Community School currently serves more than 1,400 Orleans Parish students throughout three campuses.

