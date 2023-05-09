PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the headliners for Gulf Coast Jam on Panama City Beach announced Tuesday that he will not be able to perform.

Morgan Wallen was scheduled to be the headliner of Gulf Coast Jam the weekend of June 1. But in a video announcement on his Instagram page Wallen announced he will not be performing any shows for the next six weeks.

“What’s going on y’all, I’m just going to get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking ten days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one I felt terrible,” Wallen said.

“So, I went in and got scoped yesterday and they told me I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks. So that’s what I’m going to do. They want me to not talk at all, but they said it’s okay if I need to for something like this.”

It is not yet clear who Wallen’s replacement might be. Miranda Lambert, Hardy and Kane Brown are still scheduled to appear at Gulf Coast Jam.