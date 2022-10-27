Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City has a new chief of police.

Mayor Lee Dragna has announced the appointment of Chad M. Adams to Chief of Police of the Morgan City Police Department in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Adams has served the Morgan City Police Department since 1996, in corrections, patrol, K-9 officer, sergeant, lieutenant of Corrections, investigations, narcotics and as captain.

Adams succeeds James F. Blair, who retired in May after seven years as police chief. Mark Griffin Jr., had served as interim chief.