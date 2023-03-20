All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 5, 2023, the Brown Deer Police Department in Milwaukee, Wis. alarmed the public about a missing 9-year-old juvenile, Isaiah Kemp. According to police, Kemp was believed to be with his biological mother, Ebony J. Harris.

Police confirmed that Harris did not have legal custody of Kemp and was in violation of a family court order to return Kemp to his father, who is Kemp’s legal guardian. With the assistance of officials of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kemp was located safely.

Harris was placed under arrest for Fugitive of Justice. According to police, her extradition to Wisconsin is pending and arrangements for Kemp to reunite with his father were arranged.