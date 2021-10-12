Months ahead of Mardi Gras, this Krewe is ready to hit the town!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Even though Carnival 2022 is not a sure thing, at least one Carnival Krewe is ready to roll!

On Monday, the Krewe of Iris celebrated the opening of two new dens — 77,000 square feet combine to house the Krewe’s 34 floats.

Iris has 3,400 female members and is one of Mardi Gras’ largest parades. Leaders say the new dens will give riders more time to load floats and simplify parade logistics.

Officials add the dens already got some use as a hub for the Krewe’s Hurricane Ida supply giveaway.

Last week, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell met with the city’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council, saying that Carnival 2022 is possible as long as COVID-19 is under control at that time and all Krewes require members to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mardi Gras 2022 falls on March 1.