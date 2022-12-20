MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is falling short just days before Christmas.

Captain of the Salvation Army, Jerry Casey, says the annual Red Kettle Campaign aims to raise $45,000 this holiday season.

“This particular week is our best week for the whole year to raise money with our kettles, but because of the situation with the weather it has turned, it is probably going to be our worst week for raising money for the kettles for the Salvation Army.”

The purpose of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is to help make a difference in people’s lives, but the lack of volunteers, especially during this cold weather, Casey says, is making it hard to achieve that goal.

“Normally we have 20 to 25 volunteers out there. So, it has put us a little bit in a predicament.”

Casey says the shelter is experiencing an increase in individuals due to inflation making it hard to keep up with utility bills and other rising costs.

“I’m seeing people I have never seen before. You know, this money that we have for the kettles, it goes to utility assistance, it runs our shelter. We have a women, and children’s shelter which is packed solid. We have a men’s shelter which is also packed solid. We send kids to camp.”

Despite not getting many volunteers out there this year, Casey says one local business will step up to help raise funds.

“Christian Creed over Creed and Creed on 1805 Tower Drive, and he said he is going to ring all day tomorrow, no matter what the weather is between 8 am and 5 pm And he will be out there ringing the bell and it will be a big help for us in the Salvation Army.”

If you see there isn’t a bell ringer at your local store, you are encouraged to drop off a check in the mail over to the Salvation Army at 105 Hart Street in Monroe, or call (318)325-1755.