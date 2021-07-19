Monroe-native, Neville High graduate set to oversee 77 Navy ships and more than 25,000 personnel

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– A Monroe-native, Neville High School graduate has been promoted to oversee damage prevention for 77 Navy ships and more than 25,000 personnel.

According to a press release, United States Navy Commander Dominique “DJ” Jackson has been named “Force Damage Control Officer” for the Naval Surface Atlantic (SURFLANT) Headquarters located in Norfolk, Va.

Jackson has more than 17 years of experience in operations, weapons, engineering, training and recruiting.

He will be responsible for protecting more than 25,000 people on the East and Gulf Coast, as well as those who will be deployed to Rota, Spain. Jackson will also supervise and manage the prevention and response of ship damage, such as fires and floods, for 77 ships and 34 shore commands.

“I am truly humbled by this opportunity and extremely excited to be entrusted with such a huge responsibility,” Jackson said.

Jackson says his single-mother, Denise Jackson-Chisley, who raised seven children while facing challenges, including poverty for developing a strong work ethic in him. “I’m thankful for having a mother that set the example of hard work, which gave me the foundation for my work ethic,” Jackson said. “Without her, I wouldn’t have achieved any of my accomplishments.”

Over the course of his career, Jackson has served in different roles with the Navy and has received numerous honors and medals.

“For kids who are growing up in similar situations, I want them to know that they do not have to stay in that situation,” Jackson said. “With hard work, they can make a better life for themselves and their families.

Jackson was chosen from thousands of service members nationwide because of his experience and his leadership.