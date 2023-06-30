RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local family is outraged after their late son’s tombstone was moved out of place, confusing the family about what happened to their son’s graveyard.

Dixie Smith is looking for answers after claiming her son’s headstone was removed.

“I was just disheartened. It looks to me as if someone was buried on top of my child.”

The incident happened at Richwood Memorial Gardens about a month ago when Smith was notified.

“So I came out here that same day, that evening, and I noticed my son’s headstone was moved over here to the corner of somebody else’s headstone close to the ditch.”

She says the finding was disturbing.

“How is a mother supposed to feel? She comes out here and sees her son’s headstone moved. It made me angry.”

Smith says she immediately reached out to management to get answers.

“I requested to speak to him, but he wasn’t here. I came back yesterday ,and he wasn’t here. They should have done that immediately. So, by them moving his headstone over there, of course y’all put her on top of my child. Or, you wouldn’t have moved it.”

KTVE spoke to Richwood Memorial Gardens manager, Keith Mcgough. He said:

“No one at Richwood Memorial Gardens is being buried on top of each other. Is one person per plot.” Mcgough went on to say that they are governed by the Louisiana Cemetery Board based in New Orleans. Mcgough said they were doing some work in the area. The reason why they moved the headstone was so it wouldn’t get damaged.

The headstone is back in its original spot. Smith says she hasn’t heard back from management for an explanation.