MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were investigating a runaway juvenile case when they discovered the juvenile could possibly be located on the 200 block of Little Bee Lane with 33-year-old Robert Marion Waller. Upon arrival to the residence, deputies observed a small shed door open with music coming from the inside.

Deputies also observed the missing juvenile inside of the shed. According to deputies, Waller answered the door of the residence and advised deputies that he communicated with the juvenile via Snapchat and she advised him that she was 18-years-old.

Waller also advised deputies that he met the juvenile while working for a garbage company but again denied knowing her age. According to Waller, the juvenile arrived to his residence on foot and he had no knowledge she was arriving.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Waller was charged with Contributing to Child Delinquency.