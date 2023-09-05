OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 3, 2023, just before 4 AM, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located on Burton Place. According to authorities, firefighters located the body of one man in the dining room area of the home and the body of a second man in the back room.

The victims are believed to be a 43-year-old and a 39-year-old, both from Monroe, who were frequent visitors to the home. Following an assessment of the scene, deputies of the Louisiana State Marshal’s Office determined the fire began in a bedroom. While the investigation is ongoing, at this time, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe smoking practices as a contributing factor to the cause of this fire.

Authorities also mentioned that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.