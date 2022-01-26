BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s almost time! Mobile sports wagering is going to be available in Louisiana starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, January 28.

Chairman Ronnie Johns says “that currently eligible sports wagering operators will be approved to accept mobile bets as early as 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.”

This comes on the heels of sports betting coming to a few casinos in Louisiana including L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge.

According to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, “The remaining mobile sports wagering operators are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved once those requirements are met.”

BetMGM is one of the online sportsbooks that was approved by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

BetMGM’s CEO Adam Greenblatt released this statement about the decision on Wednesday morning:

“We’re proud that BetMGM will be in the first wave of operators to launch mobile sports betting in Louisiana this Friday. We thank both the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the Louisiana State Police and look forward to parlaying BetMGM’s success in neighboring regions into a long, successful, and responsible relationship with sports fans in the state.”

Caesars Sportsbook followed suit with this statement:

“Caesars Sportsbook is ready for mobile sports betting’s debut in Louisiana on Friday,” said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “This is an opportunity we’ve been working toward for a long time. We can’t wait to offer the entire state of Louisiana the access to Caesars Rewards that we’ve been delivering at our Louisiana casinos for years. We’re confident that the Caesars Sportsbook app will offer Louisianans the most competitive odds and the very best in rewards, with every wager earning Caesars Rewards. We’ve seen tremendous interest in legal sports betting since the opening of our Caesars Sportsbooks at Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City. Come Friday, through the app, we’ll be able to offer even more opportunities to experience the thrill of sports wagering.

From our recent 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership to rebrand the Caesars Superdome to our investment to transform Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans with a state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook, Louisiana is a special place that we’ve called home for a long time. As sports betting expands, we are grateful to Chairman Johns and his team, our partners at the Saints, Pelicans, Texans, The Advocate and LSU Athletics, our Team Members, and our valued guests.”