Mississippi firefighters to help with Hurricane Ida recovery in Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fourteen firefighters from Mississippi will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to help with the Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

The firefighters include members of the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA), Madison Fire Department, and Gluckstadt Fire Department. Once they arrive at the staging area in Baton Rouge, they may be sent to another part of Louisiana to assist with recovery.

According to officials, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office made the request for out-of-state assistance. The MSFA team has taken MREs, water, N95 Masks, gloves, generators, and other supplies with them.

Additional teams from Mississippi fire departments are expected to be deployed to Louisiana in the next 24 hours.