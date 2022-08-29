CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt and carrying a bag of clothing at the time.

Thomas is described as a Black female, standing five foot and seven inches, and weighing 100 pounds. According to deputies, she is believed to possibly be in the eastern area of Ouachita Parish, La.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Thomas, please contact the sheriff’s office at 318-329-1200.