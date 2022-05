MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Lashonti Neal. Neal ran away from her residence on April 24, 2022.

According to authorities, Neal’s hairstyle is now in short dreads. If anyone knows Neal’s location, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

On April 12, 2022, Neal ran away from her residence and returned on April 20, 2022.