OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 16-year-old Mekhi Byrd. Byrd is described as a Black male, standing five feet and seven inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds.

According to deputies, he was last seen leaving his residence on June 20, 2022, traveling in a blue/green 2008 Honda Civic. If anyone know the whereabouts of Byrd, contact the sheriff’s office at 318-329-1200.