Missing pregnant woman from Lafayette feared dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette woman who has been missing since the start of the New Year is believed to be dead.

30-year-old Skye Angers, who was 7-months pregnant, went missing January 4.

On Tuesday, her family reportedly received information connected to her disappearance and death, and the death of her unborn daughter.

“It has been confirmed that my daughter, Skye and her unborn baby are dead. Her body was dumped. We are still looking for her. Please pray for their souls,” Traci Angers announced in a social media post.

Angers did not go into any specifics on the cause or circumstances surrounding Skye’s death, saying instead that the family is focused on locating her daughter’s body.

Lafayette Police say that the investigation into Skye’s disappearance is ongoing.