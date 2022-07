MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Ronald Hullins. Hullins was last seen walking near the 1600 block of Jackson Street just before 12:30 PM on July 20, 2022.

Hollins is described as a Black male and stands five feet and eight inches. He was last seen wearing a black/gray and turquoise shirt, black pants, and a black Vietnam veteran hat. Hullins also suffers from dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Hullins, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.