OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 69-year-old Charles Foy. Foy is described as a white male, standing five feet and nine inches, and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
According to authorities, Foy was last seen on April 5, 2023, going to the bus stop in Monroe to travel to Lake Charles. If you know the whereabouts of Foy, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.
