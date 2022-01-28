WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 21-year-old Samantha Louise Tucker. Tucker was last seen on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her West Monroe residence.

She is described as a White female, standing five foot and one inch, weighing 200 pounds. She also has blue eyes and brown hair. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, she is believed to be traveling in a black 2007 Toyota Camry.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Tucker, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.