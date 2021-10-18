MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office ask public to help find missing man

Johnny Burton
Johnny Burton
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a man that was reported missing.

According to deputies, they are looking for Johnny Burton. He is described as a Black male, age 27, about 6 feet tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. Deputies say Burton has not been seen or heard from since October 16, 2021. The Sheriff’s Office does not have a description of his clothing, but Burton does not have any known means of transportation.

Deputies are asking the public if they have any information that could help them locate Johnny Burton to call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

