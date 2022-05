MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office need assistance locating 37-year-old Brandy Caudle. She is described as a White female, standing five feet tall, and weighing 160 pounds.

Caudle also has long brown hair. She was last seen on May 2, 2022.

Brandy Caudle

If you know the whereabouts of Caudle, please contact Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies at 318-329-1200.