BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Sheriff’s Office is searching for Shrita Lee Chanti Watson and her 5-year-old son Cain Watson. Watson and her son were last seen leaving the Bayou Gallion Subdivision in September of 2020.

If anyone have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shrita and Cain, please contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141.