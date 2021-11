MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Anedra M. Reed was reported missing to the Monroe Police Department. According to Reed’s family, she has not been seen since 2 PM that day.

Reed was last seen wearing pink pants, black denim jacket, and multi-colored furry slippers. She was last seen in the area of the OYO Hotel in Monroe.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Reed, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.