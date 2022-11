WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and six inches, and weighing 130 pounds.

Rusty Rachelle Thomas

She was last known to be in the White Drive area in West Monroe, La. and her family has not heard from her in approximately two weeks. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Thomas, contact deputies at 318-329-1200.