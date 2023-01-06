BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) There is still no sign of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November when she left home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive.

Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, driving a 2013 tan Chevy Malibu, according to New Orleans Police.

On Thursday, police confirmed that her Malibu was tracked by a highway license plate reader on I-10 westbound in Breaux Bridge headed toward the Lafayette area.

No further movement has been detected.

Davis is a Black woman who is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

(NOPD)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact NOLA Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

**Our reporting initially stated that the car was found in Breaux Bridge.**