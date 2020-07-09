Missing Louisiana children to be featured on gas station pump TVs — including Keiosha Felix

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — While you’re standing at the pump this month, waiting for your car to fuel up, you may be able to help locate a missing child in Louisiana.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is working with San Francisco-based advertising agency MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER and the gas station video giant, GSTV, to feature missing children on gas pump video screens in markets across the U.S. during the month of July.

This month’s video, which runs about 15 seconds, features Keiosha Felix of Duson. The video is set to air at over 20 gas stations in the Lafayette area alone.

“This is all part of the ‘Runaway Train’ music video campaign that launched last year, remaking the 1993 hit song and featuring missing children based on the viewer’s location.” stated NCMEC Senior Program Manager Rebecca Steinbach.

If you have information about a missing or exploited children contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or on social media @missingkids.