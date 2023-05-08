BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 1-year-old taken from his father’s residence allegedly by his mother has been found, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said both Bradley Livers Jr., 1, and his mother, Anya Owens, 18, were found in good health. The child has been reunited with his father, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 1-year-old was reportedly taken during a visitation in Hammond on Monday, April 24. The sheriff’s office said they could possibly be in the Baton Rouge area.

According to the sheriff’s office, at that time Owens had pending charges for a protective order violation and interference with the custody of the child.

Latest Posts