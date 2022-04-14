SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s (SLPSO) deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen at Acadian Treatment Center on Choctaw Rd. in Sunset.

Logan Terry, 15, stands around 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 139 lbs., according to SLPSO Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux. Terry was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants with a hole in one of the knees. He does not have a vehicle or phone and is listed as a missing person. He takes medication and needs to be found immediately, said Thibodeaux.

Call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or dial **TIPS on any mobile phone if you have information.

