NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Authorities in Iberia Parish are requesting the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from New Iberia, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO).

Lainie Phillips was last seen on February 9 at approximately 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Mullins Rd. She is described as 4’11, weighing approximately 105 lbs. Phillips has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lainie Phillips is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.