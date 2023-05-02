LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is calling on the public to help find 12-year-old Angie Meja who was last seen on Monday.

Angie is 5’2″ with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 1300 block of Roper Road.

Detectives say she may already be in the Baton Rouge area.

If you see Angie, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.