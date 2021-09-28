Ministries from all over the country come to southern Louisiana to help rebuild after Ida

DULAC, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery is slow in some of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ida, but groups of ministries, small businesses, and volunteers are making it their mission to get Dulac and the bayou communities back on their feet.

Many of the homes in this area are completely destroyed or severely damaged. On top of that, power has not been restored and water just started flowing a few days ago.

Pastor Kirby Verret has been preaching in the community since the eighties. He said they have been lucky in previous storms, but Ida hit them hard.

“This is the first time that we saw so much damage, now [we are] in the mode of trying to survive and rebuild,” Verret said.

Despite that, Pastor Verret has been focusing on supporting the community with help from other ministries.

“There is a shortage of so much in the community,” Verret said. “This is not a short-term situation, this will be a long haul.”

Lee Roby, owner of Bullseye Public Adjusting and a representative for Grindstone Ministries brings support from ministries all over the U.S.

“We all come together as a group from all over the nation to come in and provide love on people,” Roby said.

Together they are giving away food, helping with construction, tarping roofs, digging ditches, and even set up laptops for people to file claims with FEMA or check their email.

“It’s just my calling to give back, I’ve always like to help people and all of my skills and all of the things that have happened throughout my life, this is where God has brought me,” Roby said.

“It’s truly a relief knowing that people care, that people will step up and do whatever they can within their means to support people who are going through a difficult time,” Verret said.

They are staying for as long as they are needed, which could be at least the next four months.