Minden mayor tests positive for COVID-19

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor of Minden, Louisiana has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the City of Minden, Mayor Terry L. Gardner tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The release says Gardner was diagnosed with a mild case and is in good spirits.

As a precautionary measure, Minden City Hall was sanitized on Sunday, but will be open during regular hours Monday.

However, the regularly-scheduled Minden City Council meeting for Monday has been postponed.

Gardner will be retested on Friday and will be able to return to work with a negative test result.

As of Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health says Webster Parish has 434 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.