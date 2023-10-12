SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson provided a statement on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas calling for continued solidarity and prayer for the nation’s “strongest ally.”

Several days ago, the West woke up to the horrifying news that Israel our strongest ally in the Middle East and perhaps around the world was under siege from Hamas. The Palestinian terrorist organization that has made expressly clear, their goal is the total extermination of Israel and the Jewish people. The reports and images of Israel are appalling Hamas. Terrorists have reportedly beheaded Israeli hostages, murdered Children and mercilessly attacked civilians. We’ve spoken personally with many of our friends and leaders in Israel and they are desperately in need of our prayers and support. We do pray that leaders have the courage, wisdom and perseverance to make difficult decisions and ultimately have the willingness and wherewithal to destroy our enemies, not just deter them so that this never ever happens again, regardless of what the rest of the world may say. And let me be clear, the United States unequivocally stands with Israel and we will provide the support and resources necessary to rid the Middle East and the world of hamas’ terrorist regime. Please join us in continued prayers for our friends and our allies in Israel. Congressman Mike Johnson

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards expressed similar sentiments in a statement provided by his office on Thursday.