Middleton family responds to LSU Board of Supervisors decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Board of Supervisors decided to rename the Middleton Library.

The Middleton Family provided this statement about the decision:

“The actions taken today by the LSU Board of Supervisors, with the full support of Interim President Galligan and Governor Edwards, are reprehensible. By its actions, the Board has chosen to publically dishonor a great American war hero and Louisiana public servant in order to satisfy the passions of the moment. Aside from that, the Board’s actions have set a precedent for the whitewashing of every building on the Baton Rouge campus. No building on campus, nor many aspects of LSU’s storied athletic tradition, is safe from erasure after today’s actions by the Board.

Our family would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for the countless phone calls, texts, emails, and letters sent in support of keeping General Middleton’s name on the LSU Library he worked so hard to have built. We know he would be honored, and more than a little humbled, by such an outpouring of public support. We look forward to retrieving from LSU all of his possessions and memorabilia for display in another forum in which his life of service to his country and state will be respected and appreciated. Thank you.”