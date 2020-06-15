Middleton family requests meeting with Board of Supervisors before decision on library name change

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The name of the library at LSU is currently under the spotlight.
LSU students have commented on the possibility of a name change for the school library.
Governor Edwards also has given an opinion on the matter.
The Middleton family made an initial statement about the ongoing discussions relating to the name of the library.
The LSU Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Friday, June 19 and changing the name of the library is currently up for approval.
Prior to the meeting on Friday the 19th, the Middleton Family made this request to Ms. Werner and her colleague on the Board of Supervisors:
Ms. Werner,
On behalf of the Middleton Family, we hereby request the opportunity to address the Board of Supervisors, in person and in public, before any action whatsoever is taken on the proposal to remove General Middleton’s name and memorabilia from the school library.
Both before and after leading armies in defeating the forces of European fascism, General Middleton served the state of Louisiana through service to its great University: as Commandant of Cadets and Professor of Military Science (1930-36), as Dean of Students (1938-39), as Vice-President and Comptroller (1939-42) and, when called upon by the Board of Supervisors to do so, as President (1951-62).
General Middleton’s long record of distinguished service to both this state and this country demands that the Board of Supervisors allow his family and supporters to plead his case, in person and in public, rather than on a Zoom teleconference after providing no notice to his family of the proposal now being considered.
We hereby request, therefore, that the Board of Supervisors formally remove the proposal currently set for consideration Friday, June 19, 2020, from its agenda, and resolve to delay further consideration of the proposal until such time as General Middleton’s family and supporters may address the Board in person and in public.
Regards,
—
T. Houston Middleton, IV