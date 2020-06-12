Middleton family issues statement after LSU announced plan to rename library

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)-- Around 7:44 pm on Thursday night, the Monroe Police Department received a call about a shooting at the Parkview Apartments in Monroe. Monroe Chief of Police, Reggie Brown, says once officers arrived on the scene they were able to confirm the shooting was a murder-suicide. Chief Brown says a mother shot several of her young kids and a number of them have died. Investigators say the mother was suffering from a mental illness and they believe that it contributed to the shooting. Police say the mother did buy a gun in the last few days and they are still investigating how she was able to get it. Chief Brown says this is a hard case as it is dealing with kids, but they are doing everything they can to bring comfort to the family.

"Right now we have a family that is suffering, that is hurting right now. Mental illness is always a tough thing to battle and deal with. Unfortunately, these things occur and right now we just want to pray for the family of the deceased and offer comfort and support to the family at this time," said Reggie Brown, Monroe Chief of Police.