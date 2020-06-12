Middleton family issues statement after LSU announced plan to rename library

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– The family of former LSU President Troy Middleton is not happy with the university’s decision to change the name.
The family issued the following statement just moments ago:
“General Troy Middleton was an American war hero and Louisiana icon. We expressly and unequivocally denounce the University’s dishonorable plan to remove his name and memorials from the very library the funds for which he led the University’s effort to obtain from the state legislature. We encourage the public to reach out personally to each member of the Board of Supervisors, and to the Governor’s office, to express their outrage at this proposed defenestration. We further encourage the Board of Supervisors to take this opportunity to make a principled stand against erasure of this great state’s history.”