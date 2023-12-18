GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 18, 2023, around 10 AM, Grambling State University announced that Mickey Joseph will be the school’s new Head Football Coach.

Joseph, a Jefferson Parish native, is not a stranger to Louisiana college football as he served as the Quarterbacks coach for Nicholls State from 2001 to 2003, the Wide Receivers coach for Grambling State from 2014 to 2015, the Running backs coach for Louisiana Tech in 2016, and the wide receivers coach for LSU from 2017 to 2021. Joseph helped the LSU Tigers to a National Title victory in the 2019 season.

Joseph was the Interim Head Football Coach for the Nebraska Huskies in 2022, where he led the team to a 4 and 8 record.