BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council are looking to beef up laws on public camping but others said this won’t have much of an impact on the homeless population.

Councilmembers Dwight Hudson and Laurie Adams introduced an ordinance Wednesday night to prevent people from camping in public areas.

St. Vincent de Paul President Michael Acaldo said they will be ready if more people come to the shelter, but he believes only a few will actually come.

“I think some people will say, you know, I do want to seek a shelter environment, for that we are very happy about. For those who don’t, they will find, what my experience has been, is that they will find another place to experience their homelessness in an environment that they are happy with,” said Acaldo.

The Metro Council will debate the new ordinance on Wednesday, June 22.