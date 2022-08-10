NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The family of two young children who were stabbed in the 9th Ward over the weekend has spoken out following the arrest of the children’s mother in the investigation.

On Sunday, 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was arrested and charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Paris, and the attempted murder of her 2-year-old son, Jay’Ceon. On Tuesday, the Pedesclaux family issued a statement following the stabbings, suggesting mental illness played a significant role in the incident:

“On Sunday morning, the Pedesclaux family endured an unspeakable tragedy. Mental health is a crisis that is affecting every family and ours is no different.

The lack of mental health services and the toxic mix of social media has added to the problems we face as a community. This is a large family of faith and we ask with all humility that the city pray for our family and for our Paris and Jay’Ceon.

There will be no further statements from the family at this time.“

-The Pedesclaux Family

A memorial of balloons and stuffed animals lay outside the family’s Law Street home after the stabbing that claimed the life of 3-year-old Paris Roberts and left her brother fighting for his life. Neighbors told WGNO on Monday that the children’s father rushed to the home after learning they were in danger, seen on surveillance video desperately trying to save his kids’ lives.

“Their dad loved them. They meant the world to him, and there were so many people that loved them,” a family member told WGNO’s Jordan Lippincott in an interview on Monday, holding back tears as she spoke about the siblings. “They were so loveable. They loved everybody. They were the sweetest, most beautiful kids.”

Since the stabbing, there has been no update on Jay’Ceon’s medical status or funeral services for Paris. We’ll continue to keep you updated on air and online as updates become available.