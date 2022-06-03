BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) on Thursday (June 2) honored one of their own for his courageous rescue efforts.

LDWF used Thursday morning to recognize Sgt. Stephen Rhodes and three other men for rescuing nine people whose boat capsized in Grand Isle’s waters on May 7.

Among those rescued was a child who wasn’t breathing after she was pulled from the water, Rhodes performed CPR on the little girl and was able to revive her.

During the rescue, he worked alongside Craig Hebert, Brock Pellerin, and Grant Hebert to bring the nine victims to safety.

Each of the three men were presented with certificates as they were honored for their bravery.