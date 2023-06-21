SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ain’t no party like a chainsaw party, Men of Courage Louisiana gather the community together to remove large trees and debris from Camp Courage in Lake Bistineau following Friday’s destructive storm.

Camp Courage is a place for ministries, pastors, and their spouses regardless of religious beliefs to retreat for free. However, due to the insurmountable storm, they have been without power for days.

“We had over six trees down. This tree was blocking the dock; this pecan tree – we had one hit the carport; one into the shop; and then several down. Different ones on the fences that got torn up,” said Mark Rodie, Director of Men of Courage Louisiana.

Rodie decided to host a Chainsaw Party to take care of the work insurance could not cover.

Chainsaw Party at Camp Courage

“I personally didn’t have the equipment, but, Luke, my friend from Give ’em Jesus, said, ‘I got tons of chainsaws and I’m free Tuesday and Wednesday. Let’s have a party! Let’s have a chainsaw party!” exclaims Rodie.

A fellow pastor saw Rodie’s social media post and decided to gather the community together to lend a helping hand.

“My biggest thing is to help your people, help your neighborhood, help your neighbors to jump in. It doesn’t take a lot. When you have teamwork. It really makes it go easy,” says the Pastor of Freedom Church, Tim Dye.

Pastor Dye was unphased by the hot temperatures and sweat and said it was a rewarding experience.

If there is a need, they hope to host more chainsaw parties.

Men of Courage are working hard to clear their shoreline for their next event, this Saturday called ‘Burgers and Baptism.’