Member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – On Monday, the Governor’s office disclosed that a member of Gov. Edwards’ team tested positive for COVID-19.
The person is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.
The person did not have close contact with the Governor.
This is the second member of Edwards’ team to test positive this year.
The last announcement was made on January 4th.
