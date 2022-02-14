NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales at the 12th annual Horses, Hops, and Cops fundraiser.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 16 at the horse stables located at 1021 Harrison Avenue in New Orleans City Park.

Meet the Clydesdales: NOPD saddles up for horses, hops, and cops fundraiser

Guests can enjoy a live equestrian soccer game at 5:30 p.m. featuring members of the N.O.P.D. Mounted Unit and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Live entertainment will be provided by Street Lyfe Band at 5:00 p.m. followed by Preservation Brass at 6:30 p.m. on the Budweiser stage.

The event will also feature handmade gifts from arts and craft vendors, food and beverages for sale, and the opportunity to have a professional photo taken with a Budweiser Clydesdale horse.

The event is free for all ages to attend.

A raffle is on sale now for a chance to win one of the following prizes:

Two passes to the Budweiser Mardi Gras balcony (winner and guest must be 21 or older; a pair of diamond stud earrings from Diamonds Direct

A night out featuring a pair of tickets to a Saenger Theater show with dinner for two at Rizzuto’s and limousine transportation from American Luxury Limousines.

Drawing will be held at the end of the event at 7:55 p.m.

To purchase raffle tickets at www.horseshopsandcops.com.

A shuttle will be circulating on the day of the event for guests attending the Horses, Hops, and Cops fundraiser.

Below is a graphic that indicates the parking areas the shuttle will make pick-ups and drop-offs.

Here is more information.