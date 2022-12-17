LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The election campaign for Lafayette Mayor-President has begun, as incumbent Josh Guillory and challenger Jan Swift both announced Thursday they will run for the office.

That election is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2023.

While Guillory spoke about the accomplishments his administration has made the last three years he’s been in office, Swift promises what she says will be a more honest government.

“Simply put, we have implemented an efficient, fiscally responsible, priority focused, new pace of government that actually gets things done instead of simply talking about it,” Guillory said.

He says he also strengthened the economy and made investments in drainage, roads, traffic and public safety.

“All of these quality of life initiatives have been done without raising taxes,” Guillory said.

Local attorney Jan Swift announced her plans to run against Guillory on Thursday. She says she has experience in government, both at the local and state level.

Swift says Lafayette Parish needs an honest government.

“My goal and our community’s desire is to have transparent governemnt that serves everybody, not just a few,” Swift said. “I can’t stand by any more and watch self-interest take over. There’s been deception and deceit about a lot of things that we talked about today, but I just want to see honest and fair government for all of our citizens. That’s what we all want.”

Swift and Guillory are the only announced candidates in the race so far.