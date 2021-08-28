Mayor-President Broome asks residents to prepare for IDA amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is urging residents to prepare for the worst ahead of IDA.

“We are in the midst of a hurricane and a pandemic, so please prepare for both.” – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Saturday.

East Baton Rouge is expecting up to 16 inches of rain from IDA. For those who are not evacuating Broome is asking residents to remember the recent severe weather events and make smart decisions.

“Do not drive into water. Just a few inches of water can carry your car away,” she said.

Parish leaders are working to put in place two shelters.

“People who are covid positive will be held in isolation areas at these shelters. One will hold 200 and the other one will hold a little bit less than that,” Clay Rives, Director at the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

Ahead of the storm thousands of drains have been cleaned out.

“We’ve been doing works, scheduled maintenance work and we’ve intensified those efforts in anticipation of this weather event,” Broome said.

The mayor is also working with surrounding parishes to decrease the impact of high water levels.

“Ascension parish and parts of Iberville parish water is very low and that is very good so that gives us storage and capacity for some rain events,” Fred Raiford, East Baton Rouge Director of Transportation said.

EBR is providing the following emergency phone numbers:

Text redstickready at (225)-243-9991 for any information and updates from city alerts.

Sandbag assistance and information: 211

Report Debris – 311

Emergencies – 911

DOTD – 511

Call 1-(800) ENTERGY to report/view outages

Follow the Mayor’s office @redstickready on socials

“We are a resilient community. We’ve faced challenges before and overcame them. We will do it again.” – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

The full press conference is available above.