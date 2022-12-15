NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — State and local leaders across Louisiana continue to assess the damage after several tornadoes blew through the state in a 24-hour period, including three in our WGNO viewing area.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.

Officials say the tornado touched down shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday and moved throughout Algiers before moving across the river to St. Bernard Parish. Roughly 11,000 people were left without power after the storm, however, it’s estimated that power will be fully restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.

Home and business owners are encouraged to report their damage to damage.la.gov to aid in the storm assessment. We’re told city officials are organizing a tarp giveaway for those affected.

A pop-up disaster resource center is expected to be fully operational by 1 p.m. Details on the location have not yet been determined.

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson says five people were injured in the storms with one person sustaining severe injuries. Although that person was hospitalized, they were last reported in stable condition.

A heavy amount of damage was located near Odeon Street and General Meyer Avenue in Algiers. That’s where officials are heavily focusing disaster recovery efforts.

Watch the full press conference in the player above.