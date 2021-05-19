Maurice Police searching for missing father of three following flash flooding car crash

MAURICE, La., (KLFY) — The Maurice Police Department is searching for 46-year-old Cleveland Duhon.

Police Chief Guy Nerren said a car was found submerged in water just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday May 18. Video surveillance shows Duhon’s car driving through high water and crashing into a ditch near a culvert. The video doesn’t show anyone leaving the car. However, a nearby business said the car was submerged with water.

Police officials were able to remove the car but Duhon wasn’t inside.

Family members believe Duhon was swept into the culvert by the currents and is now trapped inside of the almost football-field long drainage pipe.

However, police officials say they aren’t sure how to approach the situation at this time as to whether or not they will begin to dig or clean the pipe.

A search and rescue dog is on scene and a drone was sent into the sky in hopes of spotting something.

Family members say they’re frustrated with not being allowed to help with search and rescue efforts. They’re asking the community to keep them in their prayers.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.