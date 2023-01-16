SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crystal Jiang, considered to be one of the most promising young pianists of this generation, will be in concert at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Shreveport on Sunday, January 22.

Jiang, who opened the season of the Marshall Symphony in Texas with Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 last March and is scheduled to perform Piano Concerto No. 2 by Prokofiev as the Season Finale of the Shreveport Symphony in 2023, will be performing music by Frederic Chopin and Sergei Prokofiev at Sunday afternoon’s concert.

Some believe Jiang is one of the most promising young pianists in the world. (Photo: https://www.crystaljiang.com/gallery)

Jiang won the gold medal at Centenary College of Louisiana’s 70th Wideman International Piano Competition in December of 2021, and she has continued to stun audiences across the world. Jiang’s past performances include the Symphony of Westchester in New York, the Bosendorfer Salon in Vienna, the Piano Salon Christophori in Berlin, a series of recitals in Israel, the Abbey Back Festival in Oregon, the Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series in Chicago, and more than a dozen concerts and lectures at the Emerald Coast Music Alliance in Florida.

She has also performed solo at the China National Center of Performing Arts, Henan Opera House, Wuhan Huangzhong Concert Hall, Vienna’s Musikverein, the Oberlin Orchestra, and the University of Missouri-Kansas Orchestra. She is the director assistant for Vienna Summer School, a tuition-free masterclass that allows eight young pianists from around the world to experience an intense summer concert program.

St. Mark’s Cathedral is located at 908 Rutherford Street in Shreveport, and the concert will begin at 4:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m.